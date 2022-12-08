topStoriesenglish
Cyclone Mandous: Red alert in THESE districts for next two days, orange alert in 6 others- Details here

The Tamil Nadu revenue department has also geared up for rescue operations as well as to clear water logging once the rain hits the state, details below.

Dec 08, 2022
  • Red alert has been issued for Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu
  • The IMD senior officials said that heavy rain will occur from December 8 to 10
  • Pumps and other machinery have been arranged under all the district administrations

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts of Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Mandous was inching closer to the state. A red alert has been issued for Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu. An orange alert was issued for Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukottai districts for Thursday. The IMD had issued an alert that the state would receive heavy rainfall on December 9 and 10t due to this weather phenomenon. The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The IMD senior officials said that heavy rain will occur from December 8 to 10 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas due to this depression. The weather department has also said that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh, and north Sri Lanka coasts may get winds at the speed of 40-50 kmph gushing up to 60 kmph from December 8. The wind intensity may go up to 70-90 kph between December 9 and 10. P. Senthamaraikannan, Scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre while speaking to the media persons said, "The cyclone is expected to adversely impact the state as the wind and rainfall is likely to be severe on December 9th and 10th. "

The Tamil Nadu revenue department has also geared up for rescue operations as well as to clear water logging once the rain hits the state. Pumps and other machinery have been arranged under all the district administrations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are kept ready in all district collectorates to face any eventuality.

