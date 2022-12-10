Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges to remain SHUT TODAY in Chennai and THESE DISTRICTS- Check here

Tamil Nadu Rains: Chennai Schools is going to be closed today, December 10, 2022 as well. As per local media reports, districts such as in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu such as Puducherry, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram & Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Karaikkal. Both schools and colleges are going to be shut due to the ongoing Mandous Cyclone.

Dindigul Collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal for tomorrow.#CycloneMandus" the tweet reads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday. A total of nine districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet, have been issued orange alerts.

Earlier, The IMD on Thursday (December 8) warned the state of Tamil Nadu of heavy rainfall as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the midnight of December 9, 2022.