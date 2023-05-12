Cyclone 'Mocha' Update: NDRF Deploys 8 Teams In West Bengal After IMD's Heavy Rainfall Warning

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 8 teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal's Digha after Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning about cyclone 'Mocha' intensifying into a severe storm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cyclone 'Mocha' of turning into a severe cyclone by May 14. "#CycloneMocha will convert into a severe storm on May 12 & a very severe cyclone on May 14, as per the predictions," said Gurminder Singh, Commandant, 2nd Battalion, NDRF.

"We've deployed 8 teams. 200 rescuers of NDRF deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers on standby," said Singh, while speaking to ANI.

While Sharing an update Sanjeev Dwivedi, IMD senior scientist, Bhubaneswar also predicted that the cyclonic storm is lightly to recurve and on the 12th of May evening it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal.

"The Cyclonic storm is likely to recurve and on the 12th of May evening, it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. On 13th May it will take peak intensity. The system is under continuous surveillance," said Sanjeev Dwivedi.

Earlier today in the morning IMD said that the deep depression lying over the Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Mocha.

In this regard, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also issued an official statement that its units have been placed on high alert amid the warning of the IMD for cyclonic storm Mocha.

The statement said that the ICG is geared up for response to the cyclonic storm as indicated by IMD and the update had been shared with the fisheries and civil administration.