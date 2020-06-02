Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai to get extremely heavy rains, government on high alert

India Meteorological Department on Monday (June 1) said that the depression over the south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area is expected would intensify into cyclone Nisarga by Tuesday and it will impact Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts and neighbouring areas in Konkan.

According to IMD, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is to be noted that Cyclone Nisarga is predicted to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90 to 105 kilometres per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph. The IMD scientists said that Nisarga can flood the low-lying areas, especially in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and cause noticeable structural damages in the city.

“Central and state government agencies are trying to take all possible steps to prevent damage. We’re advising fishermen in Maharashtra, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, and Lakshadweep to avoid venturing out to the sea till Thursday. Those out should return immediately, as the sea can be very rough for the next three days,” said Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

“We can expect very heavy to extremely heavy rains (more than 20 centimetres) in all these districts of Maharashtra. Inundation is also expected in low-lying areas,” he added.

The IMD predicted that initially Nisarga would move towards northwards till Tuesday morning and then recurve north-northeast wards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and the union territory of Daman on Wednesday evening. When it crosses the coast as a severe cyclonic storm it will have a wind speed of 105 to 115 km per hour (kmph) which may increase to 125 kmph. Konkan, Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rain till Thursday.

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level review meeting with officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, and Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga.