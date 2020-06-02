हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga: 15 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra as state prepares for cyclone

In the wake of cyclone Nisarga, two teams of 20 NDRF personnel each have been deployed in Maharashtra's Raigad district. These teams are currently placed in Alibag and Shrivardhan area of Maharashtra.

Mumbai: In the wake of cyclone Nisarga, 15 teams of NDRF teams have been deployed in different districts of Maharashtra. The names of places where the team is deployed include Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar. Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Navi Mumbai.

1. Mumbai 3 teams
2. Raigad 4 teams (2 enroute)
3. Palghar 2 teams
4. Thane 2 teams (1 enroute)
5. Ratnagiri 2 teams (1 enroute)
6. Sindhudurg 1 team
7. Navi Mumbai 1 team enroute

The NDRF team did an inspection of the seashore area. NDRF commander, Ishwar Mate, said, ''NDRF teams have been deployed at places oh high alert. The NDRF teams will help locals to deal with difficulties during cyclones.''

Speaking on the cyclone, Maharashtra rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wattiwar said that the effect of the cyclone can be seen more in the South Arabian Sea, we have already put the area on alert. He further said that the fishermen have been asked to vacate the seashore in Mumbai, Konkan. 6 NDRF teams have been deployed in areas nearby sea like Sindhudurgh.

The Minister further appealed the people not panic and said that the Maharashtra government is fully prepared to deal with the situation. 

India Meteorological Department on Monday (June 1) said that the depression over the south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area is expected would intensify into cyclone Nisarga by Tuesday and it will impact Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts and neighbouring areas in Konkan.

According to IMD, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is to be noted that Cyclone Nisarga is predicted to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90 to 105 kilometres per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph. The IMD scientists said that Nisarga can flood the low-lying areas, especially in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and cause noticeable structural damages in the city.

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level review meeting with officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, and Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga.

 

