Cyclone Nivar likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' by late Wednesday evening: IMD

New Delhi: Severe cyclonic storm Cyclone Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' on Wednesday, crossing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during November 25 late evening, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin at 9 pm on Tuesday.

It is expected to make landfall off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast during late evening of November 25. Somewhere between Karaikal and Mamallapuram areas around Puducherry.

The storm currently lies 370km south south east of Chennai coast.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next six hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during November 25 late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu. The wind speeds are likely to reach 120-130kmph and could go upto 145kmph.

On Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting through videoconferencing with the chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and secretaries of different ministries. Gauba assured them all necessary assistance to overcome this situation.

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had declared public holiday on Wednesday owing to cyclone Nivar. He said that relief camps have been set up and other necessary measures taken in view of Cyclone Nivar.

"Currently 254 persons have been housed in nine relief camps," Palaniswami said. He said people living in low-lying areas in Cuddalore, Virudhachalam, Chidambaram and Ariyalur districts have been housed in the relief camps.

