Cyclone Remal Landfall Update: West Bengal, Parts Of Bangladesh Gear Up For Impact

A cyclonic storm is building in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to impact parts of West Bengal and Bangladesh. The cyclonic storm, named Remal, is likely to reach the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on Sunday, May 26. According to the India Meteorological Department, the storm will hit the coast of these areas while turning into a severe cyclone.

According to the Met Department, light to moderate rain may occur in many areas with heavy rain at isolated places in West Bengal's coastal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur.

The IMD said that the low-pressure system existing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate and turn into a depression tomorrow and thereafter into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal the next day.

Subsequently, it would reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met said.

The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal till Sunday. (With PTI inputs)