Cyclone Vayu weakens, likely to recurve and cross Gujarat coast as depression on Monday

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu which had moved away from the Gujarat coast on 13 June has weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. The system is very likely to gradually recurve thereafter on Sunday and cross north Gujarat coast by Monday midnight as a Depression.

Due to the effect of the cyclone, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places in the coastal districts on Sunday. There are squally winds which are being witnessed in coastal areas. Dwarka in Gujarat reported 10 kmph winds at 6:30 am on Sunda while Porbandar reported 17 kmph winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph is very likely over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of northwest and central Arabian Sea and is expected to decrease gradually thereafter. Strong wind speed of the order of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also very likely along and off Gujarat coast.

The sea condition is very likely to be high to very high from Sunday over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of northwest and central Arabian Sea. The Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough along & off Gujarat coast till Monday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north Arabian Sea, the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast for next few days.

Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (50-60 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand on Monday. Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that some isolated places of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to witness lightning accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

The organization has also predicted that states such as West Bengal, Sikkim, and Gujarat (Saurashtra and Kutch) are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Monday."Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand," the IMD stated in its bulletin.