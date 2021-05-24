हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Yaas to intensify into severe cyclonic storm over next 12 hours: IMD

Sanjib Banerjee, DDGM Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata released a briefing on Cyclone Yaas.

Cyclone Yaas to intensify into severe cyclonic storm over next 12 hours: IMD
Image Courtesy: IANS

Kolkata: Very severe cyclonic storm Yaas is presently located around 630 kilometres away from Digha coast and is likely to make landfall on Tuesday (May 25) evening somewhere between Digha in East Midnapore district in West Bengal and Paradeep in Odisha. Kolkata Meteorological office released a briefing on the matter on Monday (May 24). 

Sanjib Banerjee, DDGM Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata released a briefing on Cyclone Yaas. According to the briefing, "Over the next 12 hours, it will intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. "

"On May 26, it will further intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. On May 26th afternoon, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas will cross between Sagar of Bengal & Paradip of Odisha near Balasore," the briefing stated. 

The state administration has pressed into action all its resources to minimise the damages caused by the storm. The state administration is fully geared up to deal with the cyclone. The Unified Command Agency that includes officials from all departments including NDRF, SDRF, Kolkata police, West Bengal marine police, coastal guards, officials from that state electricity board and Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation has started working from Monday morning.

So far, the IAF airlifted 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 70 tonnes of cargo from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 aircraft.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyclone YaasIMDIndian Meteorological DepartmentWest Bengalcyclonic stormNDRF
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir: Voluntary group extends helping hand to transgenders amid COVID-19 pandemic

Must Watch

PT7M57S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra Turns Into The Golden Girl at BBMA