Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751968
NewsIndia
CYCLONIC STORM

Cyclonic Storm Remal Approaches West Bengal, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

Cyclone Remal Update: This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 24, 2024, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cyclonic Storm Remal Approaches West Bengal, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)  has predicted heavy rainfall over West Bengal and Odisha as a depression which is moving towards which lies over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by the evening of May 25 and reach the West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, the coastal districts of West Bengal and adjoining districts of North Odisha are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 26 and May 27.

The IMD has issued a warning for rough sea conditions due to an approaching cyclonic storm. Weather is expected to worsen by the evening of May 24. The meteorological department advises fishermen to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal until the morning of May 27, 2024.

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

"The system will concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. It will further intensify into a cyclonic storm on Saturday morning and reach Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coast as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening," IMD scientist Monica Sharma told PTI.

According to the IMD, the cyclone could reach a wind speed of 102 kilometres per hour on Sunday.

The Met office has warned of very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal, north Odisha, Mizoram, Tripura and south Manipur on May 26-27.

Fisherfolk out at sea have been advised to return to the coast and not venture into the Bay of Bengal until May 27.

Scientists say cyclonic storms are intensifying rapidly and retaining their potency for longer periods due to warmer sea surface temperatures, a result of oceans absorbing most of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions.

The past 30 years have witnessed the highest sea surface temperatures since records began in 1880.

According to senior IMD scientist DS Pai, warmer sea surface temperatures mean more moisture, which is favourable for the intensification of cyclones.

Madhavan Rajeevan, former secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, said a sea surface temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and above is needed for a low-pressure system to intensify into a cyclone. The sea surface temperature in the Bay of Bengal is around 30 degrees Celsius at present.

"The Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are very warm at present, so a tropical cyclone can easily form," Rajeevan said.

But tropical cyclones are not only controlled by the ocean; the atmosphere also plays an important role, especially in terms of vertical wind shear -- a change in wind speed and/or wind direction with altitude.

"A cyclone will not intensify if the vertical wind shear is very large. It will weaken," Rajeevan said.

Models suggest the cyclone will not affect the monsoon progress, the senior meteorologist said.

Pai, however, said it could affect the progress of the monsoon in some parts.

He told PTI, "Initially, the system will help the monsoon progress over the Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it will detach from the monsoon circulation and pull a lot of moisture, which could result in a slight delay in the monsoon progress in that area."

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP murder mystery deepens
DNA Video
DNA: New twist in Smriti-Rahul war!
DNA Video
DNA: How did Shahrukh Khan get heat stroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Making Form 17C Data Public Will Cause Confusion, says EC
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Jagannath 'Ratna Bhandar' controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP found dead in Kolkata
DNA Video
DNA: Heat wave alert in Himachal Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Is the desert about to disappear!
DNA Video
DNA: Singapore Airlines tragedy- What's in-flight turbulence?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Hena Shahab Of Bihar?