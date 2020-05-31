Cyclonic storm to reach Gujarat, Maharashtra coasts next week, warns IMD

New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday (May 31) that a low-pressure area is formed over Arabian sea and Lakshadweep today which is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and reach coastal states of Maharashtra and Gujarat next week.

According to the weatherman, the deep depression is likely to move nearly northwards and reach near north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3. It warned that sea condition will be very rough for the next few days and warned fishermen to not venture into the sea till June 4.

It forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over south coastal Maharashtra for June 2-4, on the north coast on June 2-3 and in Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli on June 3-5. The IMD stated that under the influence of likely formation of a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea, conditions will become favourable from June 1 for the onset of monsoon over Kerala.

The weather forecast agency use low-pressure area and depression as first two levels among its eight-category scale to classify cyclones based on their intensity.

Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD, said, "A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours."

As per IMD, monsoon will arrive in Kerala on June 1 and in Maharashtra on June 8 this year.

IANS quoted Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre saying that the formation of a low-pressure system in Arabian sea and its movement towards Gujarat coast will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR and North-West India from June 3.

Two storms are forming over the Arabian Sea, one lies off the African coast and is likely to move over Oman and Yemen, while the other is placed close to India.

The development comes almost 10 days after Amphan pummeled several districts of Bengal and Odisha in the fiercest cyclone in the region in a century. As many as 91 people were dead and almost ten million were rendered homeless.