Cylinder blast claims four lives in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi: A cylinder blast on Tuesday (June 29, 2021) late night took four lives and injured one in Delhi's Shahdara.

The incident took place at a house in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area.

"Four people died and another person sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted following a cylinder blast at a house in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara last night," ANI quoted Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg as saying.

Delhi: Four people died and another person sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted following a cylinder blast at a house in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara last night, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg says pic.twitter.com/PifwMHJGqV — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

(More details awaited)



Live TV