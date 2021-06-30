हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
cylinder blast

Cylinder blast claims four lives in Delhi's Shahdara

The incident took place at a house in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area.

Cylinder blast claims four lives in Delhi&#039;s Shahdara
Representational Image

New Delhi: A cylinder blast on Tuesday (June 29, 2021) late night took four lives and injured one in Delhi's Shahdara.

The incident took place at a house in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area.

"Four people died and another person sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted following a cylinder blast at a house in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara last night," ANI quoted Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg as saying.

(More details awaited)
 

