NewsIndia
CYRUS MISTRY DEATH

Cyrus Mistry's death big loss to world of commerce and industry: PM Narendra Modi

Cyrus Mistry, 54, was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a senior police officer said.

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cyrus Mistry's death big loss to world of commerce and industry: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and said his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

Mistry, 54, was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a senior police officer said.

"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess," Modi said in a tweet.

"His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature