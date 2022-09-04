Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and said his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

Mistry, 54, was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a senior police officer said.

"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess," Modi said in a tweet.

"His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.