Cyrus Mistry's death big loss to world of commerce and industry: PM Narendra Modi
Cyrus Mistry, 54, was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a senior police officer said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and said his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.
"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess," Modi said in a tweet.
"His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.
