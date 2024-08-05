Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2773888
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-IRAN TENSIONS

D-Day? Iran May Attack Israel Today As High Alert Sounded; US Secretary Speaks With G7 Countries To Avert Middle East War

 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington believes an Iranian attack on Israel could begin within the next 24-48 hours. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

D-Day? Iran May Attack Israel Today As High Alert Sounded; US Secretary Speaks With G7 Countries To Avert Middle East War Picture source: AP

Iran might attack Israel on Monday to avenge the death of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh. According to The Jerusalem Post, three American and Israeli officials told news agency Axios on Sunday. Israel is on high alert for a potential attack. 

According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli military reported that Hezbollah launched a rocket attack early Monday near Eilat Hashahar in northern Israel. An IDF officer and a soldier were slightly injured in the attack. Both have been taken to the hospital for treatment, and their families have been notified. 

US Anticipates Iranian Strike Within 24-48 Hours 

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington believes an Iranian attack on Israel could begin within the next 24-48 hours. He mentioned this to his G7 counterparts. Blinken spoke to his counterparts amid US efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and prevent the start of a wider war. 

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, US state department spokesperson US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller wrote, “ @ SecBlinken spoke with G7 Foreign Ministers to discuss diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.” 

The US believes an Iranian attack is inevitable after last week's assassination of top Hezbollah and Hamas officials. Blinken told officials on the call that pressuring Tehran to limit its attack is the best way to avoid a regional war. According to Axios, Blinken said the US does not know the exact timing of the planned Iranian attack but believes it could start as early as Monday. 

US Central Command Prepares for Possible Conflict 

According to The Jerusalem Post, US Central Command Commander Michael Erik Kurilla arrived in the Middle East on Sunday morning. His visit aims to prepare a security alliance amid threats to Israel from Iran and Hezbollah. 

Iran Vows Harsh Retaliation 

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that the revenge would be “harsh and taken at an appropriate time, place, and manner." The IRGC blamed the ‘terrorist Zionist regime’ for Haniyeh's death. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?
DNA Video
DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?
DNA Video
DNA: Is reservation going to end?