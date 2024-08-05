D-Day? Iran May Attack Israel Today As High Alert Sounded; US Secretary Speaks With G7 Countries To Avert Middle East War

Iran might attack Israel on Monday to avenge the death of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh. According to The Jerusalem Post, three American and Israeli officials told news agency Axios on Sunday. Israel is on high alert for a potential attack.

According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli military reported that Hezbollah launched a rocket attack early Monday near Eilat Hashahar in northern Israel. An IDF officer and a soldier were slightly injured in the attack. Both have been taken to the hospital for treatment, and their families have been notified.

US Anticipates Iranian Strike Within 24-48 Hours

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington believes an Iranian attack on Israel could begin within the next 24-48 hours. He mentioned this to his G7 counterparts. Blinken spoke to his counterparts amid US efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and prevent the start of a wider war.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, US state department spokesperson US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller wrote, “ @ SecBlinken spoke with G7 Foreign Ministers to discuss diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.”

The US believes an Iranian attack is inevitable after last week's assassination of top Hezbollah and Hamas officials. Blinken told officials on the call that pressuring Tehran to limit its attack is the best way to avoid a regional war. According to Axios, Blinken said the US does not know the exact timing of the planned Iranian attack but believes it could start as early as Monday.

US Central Command Prepares for Possible Conflict

According to The Jerusalem Post, US Central Command Commander Michael Erik Kurilla arrived in the Middle East on Sunday morning. His visit aims to prepare a security alliance amid threats to Israel from Iran and Hezbollah.

Iran Vows Harsh Retaliation

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that the revenge would be “harsh and taken at an appropriate time, place, and manner." The IRGC blamed the ‘terrorist Zionist regime’ for Haniyeh's death.