D Y Chandrachud says 'to serve the nation is my priority' as he becomes 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice D Y Chandrachud will serve as the Chief Justice of India for two years till November 10, 2024.

  • D Y Chandrachud took oath as the new CJI on Wednesday
  • His father Y V Chandrachud was the longest-serving CJI

NEW DELHI: Senior Supreme Court judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, after assuming office as Chief Justice of India (CJI), announced his plan of action with a message. Chandrachud whose father Y V Chandrachud had also served as the CJI took the oath administered by President Droupadi Murmu. After taking oath, he visited the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Supreme Court to pay tribute to it. While doing so, he said he aims to, "serve the nation is my priority. We'll protect all the citizens of India, be it in terms of technology or registry reforms, or judicial reforms."

Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65. He succeeds Uday Umesh Lalit, who had recommended him as his successor to the Centre on October 11.  President Draupadi Murmu had appointed him as the next CJI on October 17.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was elevated to the top court on May 13, 2016. He has been part of several Constitution benches and landmark verdicts of the top court including on matters relating to the Ayodhya land dispute, the right to privacy and adultery.

 

Chandrachud was also part of the benches which delivered path-breaking judgements on decriminalising same-sex relations after it partially struck down Section 377 of the IPC, the validity of the Aadhaar scheme and the Sabarimala issue. 

(With PTI inputs)

