The Maharashtra government will take shape from Thursday onwards with Devendra Fadnavis set to get the Chief Minister's post once again. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5.30 pm at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The Mahayuti leaders addressed a joint press conference where they displayed a united front, brushing aside the rumours of any differences. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar staked a claim to form the government in the state earlier on Wednesday.

"The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held tomorrow at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... We will decide by evening who all will take oath tomorrow. Yesterday I met Eknath Shinde and requested him that it is the wish of Mahayuti workers that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us...We will fulfil the promises made to the people of Maharashtra," said Fadnavis.

When a reporter asked if Shinde and Pawar would take oath as Deputy CM, the Shiv Sena leader asked people to wait till evening saying that everything would be clear soon. However, Ajit Pawar quipped and said, "Sham tak unka samajh aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait", leading to a burst of laughter in the room.

Eknath Shinde's quick wit added further humour to the conversation as he said, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."

#WATCH | Mumbai: When asked if he and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "Wait till evening..."



Replying to Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar says, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait."… pic.twitter.com/ZPfgg6Knco December 4, 2024

Shinde was referring to the 2019 incident when Ajit Pawar along with Devendra Fadnavis took oath at 5 in the morning after the united Shiv Sena refused to back BJP over CM post dispute. However, the BJP-NCP government's tenure lasted only five days as Sharad Pawar refused to support Ajit Pawar's move. Later, Uddhav Thackeray along with Congress and NCP formed a government that lasted for two and a half hours.