Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755092
NewsIndia
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU LOK LOK SABHA ELECTIONS RESULTS 2024

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024:

The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Haryana, which has 2 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in three phases on May 7. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. The result of the election will be announced on Tuesday, June 4.  The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu along with other states.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are the major parties and some other regional parties.  The exit polls are poised to swing in favor of the saffron party, the BJP.

Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Status
Dadar & Nagar Haveli 2 DELKAR KALABEN MOHANBHAI Bharatiya Janata Party i AJIT RAMJIBHAI MAHALA Indian National Congress i 57584
Result in Progress
Daman & Diu 1 PATEL UMESHBHAI BABUBHAI Independent i LALUBHAI BABUBHAI PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party i 6225
Result in Progress
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts