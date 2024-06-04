Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024:
The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Haryana, which has 2 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in three phases on May 7. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. The result of the election will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu along with other states.
Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are the major parties and some other regional parties. The exit polls are poised to swing in favor of the saffron party, the BJP.
Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|Constituency
|Const. No.
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Trailing Candidate
|Trailing Party
|Margin
|Status
|Dadar & Nagar Haveli
|2
|DELKAR KALABEN MOHANBHAI
|Bharatiya Janata Party i
|AJIT RAMJIBHAI MAHALA
|Indian National Congress i
|57584
|
Result in Progress
|Daman & Diu
|1
|PATEL UMESHBHAI BABUBHAI
|Independent i
|LALUBHAI BABUBHAI PATEL
|Bharatiya Janata Party i
|6225
|
Result in Progress
