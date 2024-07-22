Daily Wage Labourer Earning Rs 350 Cracks JEE, Secures Admission In Prestigious IIT

New Delhi: Life inevitably brings challenges and difficulties, those who persevere without giving up ultimately find success. The story of Gagan, a resident of Aligarh who works as a labourer earning Rs 350 per day. But Gagan's aim and goal are above then his daily earning of Rs 350. He wanted to be admitted to IIT College.

Gagan prepared for the JEE Advanced 2024 exam while working as a daily wage labourer. By achieving an All India rank in the exam, he has proven that sincere efforts never go to waste. He will now pursue Electrical and Communication Engineering at IIT BHU.

He was determined to secure admission to IIT under any circumstances. However, it was not an easy journey. Working during the day, he left with little time for studying, so he began studying at night. He used his mobile phone for studying purposes. Recognizing Gagan's dedication, Alakh Pandey offered him a scholarship of Rs 4 lakh.

Gagan is a resident of Atrauli, a small town in Aligarh. He achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 5286. His father is employed at a gas agency warehouse, where Gagan and his elder brother also work alongside their father. Reportedly, the job involves lifting gas cylinders, for which they earn a daily wage of Rs 350 each.