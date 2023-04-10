Dalai Lama Apologises After Video Of Him Kissing And Asking Minor Boy To ‘Suck His Tongue’ Sparks Row

NEW DELHI: The Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetans, has offered an apology after outrage over a video of him kissing a child on the lips and asking him to "suck his tongue" went viral. In an official statement, the Buddhist spiritual leader said he was sorry for the hurt his words might have caused to the minor and his family. His office, which issued the apology, said, "The Dalai Lama often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way".

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," said an official statement.

A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have… pic.twitter.com/R2RNjhB5b3 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

The Tibetan spiritual leader courted controversy after he was caught on camera, kissing a minor boy on the lips at a Buddhist event and telling him to "suck my tongue". The video went viral soon and created a flutter, even prompting outrage, on social media and micro-blogging sites, raising question marks. For some, this is akin to paedophilia.

However, his followers and sympathizers the elderly Buddhist monk was "joking around" with the boy. However, victims of child sexual abuse argue that being sexualised by a powerful adult is a serious matter. Last week, student musicians from various schools made the long-life prayer offering to the Dalai Lama, singing and playing traditional instruments at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala.