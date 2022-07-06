Kangra: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's 87th birthday will be celebrated with great fanfare on Wednesday at McLeod Ganj Buddhist temple near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh`s Kangra district, where Chief Minister Jairam Thakur would also take part as the chief guest. July 6 every year is commemorated as the "incarnation day" of the 14th Dalai Lama by followers and Tibetans in exile, living in the country and abroad, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the day could not be celebrated in 2020 and 2021.

With the decreasing Covid cases and with no travel restrictions, the Tibetan government-in-exile has decided to celebrate the day with great pomp. The Dalai Lama Temple, also known as Tsuglagkhang, located in McLeod Ganj, is preparing to celebrate the Dalai Lama`s birthday in a grand manner. Cultural programmes, not just the Tibetan but also the Ladakhi, Nepali and Gaddi folk culture of Dharamsala, will be organised here to mark the day.

According to the official spokesman of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Tenzin Lekshay, the 87th birthday of the Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama will be celebrated "with great pomp, in which Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will take part as the chief guest".

The 14th Dalai Lama, who was born in Tibet on July 6, 1935, had to leave Tibet due to the situation there and take refuge in India with his followers. The government of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru gave shelter to Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. Since then, Dalai Lama, who is considered the "messenger of peace" all over the world, has been living in Dharamsala.

Dalai Lama has been fighting with non-violence for the last many decades and has been convincing the international community on the right to their homeland, and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries which were destroyed by China and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing.

US academic Vivek Wadhwa thanks Dalai Lama for his humanitarian efforts

Vivek Wadhwa an academic, entrepreneur, and author of five best-selling books thanked Dalai Lama for "all he does for humanity -- and for the inspiration he provides to all" on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

Describing Dalai Lama as an embodiment of compassion and clear thought, Wadhwa shared his experience about his wife Tavinder illness, who died due to cancer and how His Holiness gave him the strength to go on in life, reported Tibet Rights Collective (TRC). "I lost my wife, Tavinder, to cancer in June 2019. It was completely devastating, because she was everything to me, someone I considered my soulmate," said Wadhwa, adding, "His Holiness has given me the strength to go on in life." Author of five best-selling books: From Incremental to Exponential; Your Happiness Was Hacked; The Driver in the Driverless Car; Innovating Women; and The Immigrant Exodus, Wadhwa is based in Silicon Valley and researches, speaks and writes about advancing technologies that are transforming the world.

His wife Tavinder was a devotee of the Dalai Lama and cherished his values. "What kept me going was her wish that I dedicate the rest of my life to preventing people from suffering the way she did and to help others. She knew that this is the only thing that would give me purpose," said Wadhwa.With the help of some brilliant scientists and oncology researchers -- the same people who tried to help save Tavinder, Wadhwa developed a grand plan that may lead to cancer cures.

"It uses technologies such as genomics, synthetic biology, organic drug synthesis, and artificial intelligence and creates open-sourced data on an unprecedented scale to try to address many cancers and other conditions for which we currently have no adequate treatment. And it provides a platform for holistic treatments such as those HHDL advocates," he said. However, Wadhwa realised that the plan was so ambitious and radical that the US, with too many vested interests in the status quo, can`t possibly implement it, reported TRC.

To overturn the US medical industry, Wadhwa went to India to meet Dalai Lama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India has leaders ready to think big. "What I really hoped for more than anything from His Holiness was his blessing for Tavinder. His Holiness gave this blessing and much more; it was an incredible, spiritual experience. I was able also to be at His Holiness`s side, at his residence in Dharamshala, for 1 1/2 hour and hear his advice to 300 others. He listened carefully to everyone, reflected on their needs, and offered thoughts touching on their wisdom. I was amazed at how much he really cared and at his true compassion," said the acclaimed author.

Dalai Lama talked about everything from agriculture to medicine to public policy and quantum physics with him. "He fully understood the power of advanced technologies and the value of traditional medicines. And in response to my own thoughts, he offered to host a global conference of scholars to discuss the role of Ayurveda and Tibetan and Chinese traditional medicine in treating cancer," said Wadhwa.

He said that Dalai Lama has not only a deep understanding of modern and traditional sciences but is also an embodiment of compassion and clear thought.With Dalai Lama`s inspiration and the support of PM Modi, a world-changing project was launched in Kerala in late 2020 called Karkinos Healthcare.

Sri Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha terms Dalai Lama as 'universal icon of peace'

Ahead of the 87th birthday of the Dalai Lama, Sri Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha praised the Tibetan spiritual leader by highlighting his achievements for the Buddhist community amid continuous suppression by Chinese authorities in Tibet.

In a statement, Most Ven Waskaduwe Mahindawansa, the Mahanayake Thero of Sri Amarapura Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha said that Dalai Lama urged to convey Buddhist teachings of non-violence, world peace and compassion through a journalist, he met after taking shelter in Dharmasala in 1960.

"There are two forces eternally fighting against each other in this world of ours. One force is the force that has the avenues, resources and power to recruit people to fight the other force. The other is the force of the common people at the receiving end. The clash is going on century after century and you know who will win finally. So, journalists, writers and poets should keep writing continuously to keep the world informed of this unfortunate phenomenon and for creating awareness in the minds of the global community" the spiritual leader had urged, according to the statement.

Throughout his life in exile, Dalai Lama has achieved prominence among the world`s political, religious and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence. He has been successful in exposing the true nature of the anti-democratic, anti-religious and anti-humanistic attitude of China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.

(With IANS/ANI Inputs)