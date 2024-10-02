In a shocking incident, a Dalit man was subjected to public humiliation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district's Bhaisodamandi village, where his face was blackened and he was forced to wear a garland of shoes around his neck . The alleged reason behind this cruel act was a complaint filed by a woman on September 29, accusing the man of stalking her. The incident, which has garnered widespread condemnation, occurred in the village of Bhaisodamandi under the jurisdiction of the Bhanpura police station.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand stated that a case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), following the emergence of videos depicting the incident. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Videos circulating on social media show a half-naked man, with his face blackened and wearing only trousers, being forced to walk through the village while a garland of shoes hangs around his neck.

Another day, Another atrocity on dalit.



In this Ram Rajya, A rally is being organised after blackening the face of a Dalit youth and he was beaten badly by the casteist insects.



This is happening in BJP ruled MP (mandsour district) pic.twitter.com/h0BdhI8pRq — Susheel shinde (@susheelshinde98) October 2, 2024

The assault against the Dalit man is linked to an FIR filed on September 29 based on a complaint from a woman. He has been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against women with the intent to outrage their modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the BNS, Anand explained.

During police questioning, the accused did not disclose details about the assault. Authorities were alerted after the video surfaced on Tuesday, prompting police action.

An FIR has also been registered against Rameshwar Gurjar, Balchand Gurjar, and others under the provisions of the BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint filed by the Dalit man. Both accused have been apprehended, and a notice has been served to the Dalit man regarding the case registered against him.