Darjeeling, Kalimpong, neighboring West Bengal districts to witness heavy rainfall between July 9-12

Kolkata: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall along with isolated extremely heavy rainfall between July 9 to July 12.

IMD in an official press release said, "In anticipation of shifting of monsoon trough towards foothills of Himalayas during 9th-12th July and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall along with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur in the districts of North Bengal during 9th-12th July."

IMD has issued an orange alert to these places.

On July 9, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-19cm) likely to occur at a few places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal, while on July 10, heavy rainfall (7-11cm) is expected over Malda, North & South Dinajpur districts of North Bengal.

IMD stated that these places will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 12 as well.

The rainfall can result in landslide, mudslide, blockage of roads, inundation of low lying areas, possibility of floods and reduction of visibility, IMD said.