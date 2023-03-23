'Daro Mat': Congress On Rahul Gandhi's Conviction By Surat Court In 'Modi Surname' Case

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday said that the sentencing of party MP Rahul Gandhi by a court in Gujarat’s Surat district in a criminal defamation case is an attempt to "influence" the judiciary and that "democracy is in danger". The official Twitter handle of Congress said, “Daro Mat” in a tweet in Hindi, labeling the Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation as “scared” and “rattled.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also confirmed they will appeal in higher courts against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi. In a tweet (in Hindi) he said, "Coward, dictator BJP government is rattled by Rahul Gandhi and the opposition because we are exposing their bad deeds by demanding JPC. Modi government has gone politically bankrupt. It sends ED and police and lodges cases against speeches.'' "We will appeal in higher courts," he added.

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is an attempt to suppress the media, there is an attempt to influence the judiciary and they are taking action against the people of different political parties at this level."

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "We keep saying our democracy is in danger as there is pressure on the judiciary, ECI, ED and they`re all misused. All decisions are made under influence. Such comments are common. Rahul Gandhi is a courageous man and only he can compete with the NDA government."

Meanwhile, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he will speak on the matter only after seeing the order. "I`ll see the details of the order before I say anything. Whatever Rahul Gandhi speaks, it always affects the Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way. Some Congress MPs told me that because of his attitude, Congress is suffering," Rijiju told mediapersons outside Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the Surat District Court sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged "Modi surname" remarks. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma held Rahul Gandhi guilty under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace. Rahul Gandhi, currently the Congress MP from Wayanad, was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced. The Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail but he has been released on bail so he can appeal against the verdict.

What Are The Options With Rahul Gandhi After Conviction?

In view of his conviction in the case, the question being asked is what options Rahul Gandhi is left with now and whether he will face disqualification and lose his Lok Sabha membership. Social media is abuzz with questions if the Representation of People Act would be applicable to him or not.

After Rahul Gandhi's conviction, his party has said that its legal team will pursue the option of going to a higher court. The Surat court has also granted him time to file an appeal against the same. Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, in his order, said that Rahil Gandhi can appeal against his conviction and sentencing within 30 days – implying that his Lok Sabha membership will remain intact for now until the higher court decides on the matter.

What Is the 'Modi Surname' Case About?

Apparently taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress MP, while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said, “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” Raising strong objections to his remarks, a case was filed against him by former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. Rahul Gandhi was booked under Sections 499 and 500 (defamation). He had last appeared before the Surat court in October 2021 and record his statement.

Who Filed The Case Against Rahul Gandhi?

The case against Rahul Gandhi was filed under IPC sections 499, 500 (for criminal defamation), and 504 on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. These sections invite a jail term of up to two years or fine or both.

Who Is Purnesh Modi?

Purnesh Modi was a minister in the first tenure of the Bhupendra Patel government. He was re-elected from the Surat West Assembly seat in the December elections. In 2019, when Purnesh Modi filed the case against him, Rahul Gandhi shrugged it off as a 'desperate' move by his political rivals to 'silence' him.