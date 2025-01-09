Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841688https://zeenews.india.com/india/darr-ke-aage-jeet-hai-alert-forest-department-guard-chases-lion-away-from-rail-track-in-viral-video-2841688.html
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai': Alert Forest Department Guard Chases Lion Away From Rail Track In Viral Video

Railway Public Relations Officer Shambhuji said that the incident took place on January 6 at around 3 pm at gate number LC-31 of Lilya railway station.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2025, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai': Alert Forest Department Guard Chases Lion Away From Rail Track In Viral Video (Photo: X)

Fear doesn't seem to exist for a forest department guard who chased away a lion crossing a railway track in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. A video of the incident went viral across social media platforms. It was shot near the Lilya station. In the video, the lion can be seen crossing the track and then walking ahead. The guard then starts chasing the lion with a stick.

According to an NDTV report, Railway Public Relations Officer Shambhuji said that the incident took place on January 6 at around 3 pm at gate number LC-31 of Lilya railway station.

During the winter season, as temperatures dip in Gujarat, the forest department employees stay alert, ensuring the protection of lions in rural areas. The railway department is also displaying vigilance pertaining to the same.

As soon as the video of the incident went viral on social media, it drew praises from netizens for the courage and vigilance of the brave forest department employee.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK