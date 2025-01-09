'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai': Alert Forest Department Guard Chases Lion Away From Rail Track In Viral Video
Fear doesn't seem to exist for a forest department guard who chased away a lion crossing a railway track in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. A video of the incident went viral across social media platforms. It was shot near the Lilya station. In the video, the lion can be seen crossing the track and then walking ahead. The guard then starts chasing the lion with a stick.
According to an NDTV report, Railway Public Relations Officer Shambhuji said that the incident took place on January 6 at around 3 pm at gate number LC-31 of Lilya railway station.
குஜராத்தில் ரயில்வே தண்டவாளத்தில் உலவிய சிங்கத்தை அசால்டாக விரட்டியடித்த வனத்துறை ஊழியர்...#Forest department employee brutally chases away #lion roaming on #railway tracks in #Gujarat... pic.twitter.com/MBfrXKLfug — M.M.NEWS உடனடி செய்திகள் (@rajtweets10) January 9, 2025
During the winter season, as temperatures dip in Gujarat, the forest department employees stay alert, ensuring the protection of lions in rural areas. The railway department is also displaying vigilance pertaining to the same.
As soon as the video of the incident went viral on social media, it drew praises from netizens for the courage and vigilance of the brave forest department employee.
