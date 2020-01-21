Daryaganj violence case: Court modifies Chandrashekhar Azad's bail conditions, allows him to visit Delhi

In a relief to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, a Delhi court on Tuesday modified his bail conditions in connection with the Daryaganj violence case. The case pertains to the violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Delhi's Daryaganj on December 20. Azad was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly inciting people during a protest against the new legislation on December 20.

The Tiz Hazari Court allowed Azad to visit Delhi but he will have to inform the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime before he makes his visit. "Election is the biggest festival in a democracy, so everyone's participation is necessary," said the court.

The court said that Azad would give his schedule in advance to the DCP on his whereabouts in Delhi. The court also said that when he comes to Delhi, he will reside at the given address. He will also inform the DCP telephonically and send an email if he is not in Delhi or Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

On January 15, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau had granted him bail but with some strict conditions. The court had restrained Azad from remaining in Delhi for four weeks and not to hold any 'dharna' (protest) until February 16. Azad was granted relief by the court on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

The court had ordered that Azad should be taken back to Saharanpur but allowed him to visit Delhi's Jama Masjid within 24 hours to pay obeisance. While granting bail to Azad, Judge Lau had said that special circumstances call for special conditions. The court had also said that Azad cannot visit Shaheen Bagh where anti-CAA protests have been going on for over a month now.

During the hearing on Azad's bail plea, his lawyer Mahmood Pracha told the court that the Bhim Army chief faces threats in UP. The court also ruled that Azad will have to appear before an SHO in Saharanpur every Saturday till a charge sheet is filed by Delhi in this case. During the hearing, the court also reprimanded Azad and said that he should "respect institutions and the prime minister".

Azad was arrested by Delhi Police after he had called for an anti-CAA protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar without police permission. The other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail on January 9.