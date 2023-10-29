'Data Chor ED': Congress Makes Big Allegation Against BJP, Enforcement Directorate

The Congress party today levelled grave allegations against the BJP saying it stole crucial election data from Govind Singh Dotasara's computer. The Congress said that since crucial data related to the Rajasthan election was in Dotasara's computer, the BJP got the Enforcement Directorate to take the data in a pen drive. The party claimed that the BJP is resorting to vendetta politics. The Congress claimed that the BJP wants to contest the state polls through the ED.

ED on Thursday conducted raids at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in Jaipur and Sikar. Additionally, a coaching centre allegedly linked to Dotasara was also searched.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has also been critical of the central government over the issue. CM Gehlot said that the National Democratic Alliance government is "doing a crime" and the country "will never forgive them". "The NDA govt is doing a crime and the country will never forgive them...election is going on, ED keeps showing up at the houses of party leaders, keeping them (opposition leaders) busy throughout the day. BJP people are freely fighting the elections, whereas Congress leaders are being sent notices...," said CM Gehlot.

The ED has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. Polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.