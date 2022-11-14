Daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav Rohini agrees to DONATE kidney to RJD chief, Read the story behind her big SACRIFICE

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is to have a kidney transplant. His daughter Rohini Acharya will give him her kidney. Regarding this, now the reaction has started coming from the family also. Tejashwi Yadav, deputy CM of Bihar and younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has told the whole thing about why only Rohini Acharya is donating her kidney. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "Doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). My sister's (Rohini) kidney had the best match, so we went ahead with it."

Let us inform you that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is already suffering from various physical problems. Ailing Lalu Prasad Yadav went to Singapore in October. Lalu Prasad, convicted in a fodder scam case, is currently on bail. Doctors think that one of the ways to cure him is to transplant his kidney. And this decision is for that purpose. A kidney transplant is to be done in Singapore itself. Lalu can go to Singapore this month. He is being treated at the Center for Kidney Diseases. Doctors have also given approval for the kidney transplant. Recently, when Lalu Prasad Yadav went to Singapore, there was an investigation. Rohini was also investigated at the same time.

Before donating a kidney, on November 11, Rohini also made emotional tweets. Rohini wrote- "Mother and father are God for me. I can do anything for them. Your best wishes have made me stronger. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. Special love and respect to all of you. I am getting emotional. I want to say my heartfelt gratitude to all of you." In the same tweet, Rohini Acharya further writes, "I believe that this is just a small piece of meat which I want to give to my father. I can do anything for my father. You all pray that everything goes well, and that father again raises your voice. Once again, thank you all for the well wishes."