Daughter Of Samosa Seller Once Performed For Rs 100, Now Making Alia, Deepika Dance To Her Tunes, Net Worth Over Rs 100 Crore

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is one who achieved success quickly. With the release of the album Neha-The Rock Star, Neha Kakkar made her debut and hasn't looked back since. For delivering us several popular Bollywood songs, Neha is greatly appreciated. Her catchy songs, including Aankh Marey, Kala Chashma, Chull, Garmi, Aao Raja, and Dilbar, among others, have become staples at our celebrations. Numerous people follow Neha. We all appreciate her for many more reasons than simply her voice, including her humility. Neha Kakkar is highly active on social media and regularly updates her followers on what she is doing in her daily life. She has a sizable fan base on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. She was awarded a trophy in October 2019 for becoming the first Indian musician and the fifth Indian to amass 10 million Instagram followers. On YouTube, she has 13.5 million subscribers. Many of her supporters are, however, ignorant of certain details of her biography.

Mata Ki Chowkis And Jagratas

Neha Kakkar is well-known as a Bollywood singer and Indian Idol judge. However, there was a time when her sister, Sonu Kakkar, and she used to perform together at Mata Ki Chowkis and Jagratas. Most people are unaware of Neha Kakkar's lack of formal singing training. She didn't learn this art at a music school. Her singing ability is self-taught. She claimed during an interview that she didn't find it bothersome that she wasn't formally trained. At times, I was aware that if I had been trained, it might have been a brownie point, but it never stopped me.

Rs 100 To Rs 10 Lakh Journey

Neha has performed at a lot of shows all around the world thus far. She reportedly appeared at more than 1,000 performances. One of the highest-paid singers in India is apparently Neha Kakkar. She started her singing career with a performance fee of Rs. 100 and is currently paid 10 Lakhs each song in Bollywood movies. Her estimated current net worth is expected to reach Rs. 104 crores in 2023. For a 90-minute show, she charges Rs. 90 lakh, which excludes two round-trip tickets and hotel accommodation. Her annual income is Rs. 25 crore, and she earns Rs. 2 crore each month. She earned Rs 25 crore in 2019 alone, according to Forbes' list of famous people, and Rs. 12 crores in 2017.

Neha is from a modest household. Her mother, Niti Kakkar, is a homemaker, while her father, Rishikesh Kakkar, used to make a living by selling samosas outside her sister's college. Sonu Kakkar endured bullying from her peers as a result. She and her family lived in a rented one-room flat in the city, which they used as a place to sleep and later converted into a kitchen by adding a table. Neha Kakkar and her family relocated to Delhi in the early 1990s so that she could pursue a career in singing. The family was going through a severe financial problem at one time.

Neha decided to pursue singing when she was barely 4 years old. And now, as of this date, she has achieved all of her goals, and in the years to come, we are confident that she will keep moving up the career ladder.