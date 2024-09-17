Daughters Sold In Madhya Pradesh Auction: All About Shocking 'Jhagda Nathara' Tradition

In a shocking revelation, a disturbing practice of auctioning daughters has come to light in Madhya Pradesh, India. In this heinous tradition young girls are being sold off in public auctions, with family members actively participating in this shameful act. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News sheds light on this distressing tradition.

Watch Full Episode Here

The Heartbreaking Reality

A disturbing ground report from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, unveils how daughters are auctioned by their own family members. Fathers, husbands, and in-laws come together in these so-called "markets" to sell off daughters to the highest bidder. What is even more alarming is the involvement of local authorities, as police and administration officials are well aware of this practice yet remain inactive.

A Sin in the Name of Tradition

This cruel practice is locally referred to as "Jhagda Nathara," a tradition that sees young girls auctioned off, with bids placed by local villagers. In one heartbreaking case, a young girl, who only wishes to study and lead a normal life, has had her fate sealed as her auction was concluded for ₹1.8 million (₹18 lakh). Despite her protests and desperate pleas to escape this fate, the community has already decided her future in the name of tradition.

How the Tradition Works:

In many instances, girls are married off at a young age, only to face physical abuse and eventual abandonment by their husbands. When the husband refuses to grant a divorce, the girl's father is often pressured to pay a large sum to her in-laws to secure the separation. However, if the father is unable to meet this financial demand, he is forced into the tragic situation of auctioning his daughter to settle the debt.

A Mockery of Justice

Shockingly, despite clear evidence of human trafficking, those responsible face little to no consequences. In one instance, a man was caught attempting to sell his underage daughter-in-law. However, instead of being punished, he was made to take an oath in a temple and apologize, swearing by the gods to treat the girl like his daughter. The law enforcement system’s inaction only perpetuates this horrific cycle of abuse.

National Women’s Commission Steps In

The situation recently came to national attention when the National Commission for Women (NCW) directed the Madhya Pradesh government to take action. The commission expressed outrage over the ongoing auctions and urged the state to protect its daughters from this medieval practice.