Dawood Ibrahim, India's most-wanted and UN-designated terrorist

New Delhi: India`s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, prime accused in serial Mumbai bomb blasts in 1993, is hiding in Pakistan. The UN-designated terrorist in July 2019, Dawood is suspected to have links with global terror groups, including al-Qaeda, LeT and JeM.

Dawood Ibrahim is alleged to have coordinated bombings in Mumbai that killed more than 200 people, as the D Company reportedly provided logistic support for the LeT attacks on Mumbai on November 26, 2008 (referred to as the 26/11 attacks in India). Around 19 terrorists from Pakistan travelled by sea to reach Mumbai and launch a terror attack on hotels, railway station and a synagogue in the corporate capital.

During the US Congressional hearing, it was told that Dawood's organisation had even carried out terror attacks in Kabul. The key observation on the D Company's terror activities (March 2018) was:

“Pakistan-based crime-terror group, D-company, whose origins lie in India, expanded Karachi’s historic role as a drug transshipment point, and built a powerful transnational crime-terror organisation, in part from drug proceeds,” Dr Louise Shelley, Professor, Schar School of Policy and Government, at the George Mason University told lawmakers.

As per reports, as many as 5,000 criminals are believed to be part of the D-Company run by Dawood Ibrahim. The lawbreakers are engaged in smuggling and trafficking. It is estimated that the company makes a annual trade of about $2 billion (around Rs 13,695 crore) from illegitimate activities.

The D-Company men reportedly smuggle contraband, arms, and explosives with the help of foreign agents during their ship dismantling operations. The company is also infamous for extortion and contract killings.

Further, the D Company is the biggest operator of an international betting syndicate and it derives strength from Dawood's hawala operation based out of Dubai.

Drug trafficking: It is claimed that his syndicate, known as D-Company, once smuggled drugs through Pakistan and across Indian borders for shipment to Europe and North America from the ports at Mumbai.

In 2006, the Bush administration imposed sanctions on India's most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim. The sanctions have been slapped under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act).

"The action underscores the President's determination to do everything possible to pursue drug traffickers, undermine operations and end the suffering that trade in illicit drugs inflicts on Americans and other people around the world, as well as preventing drug traffickers from supporting terrorists," a White House statement had then said.

Dawood Ibrahim's brief crime history:

1. Dawood stepped into the crime world in Mumbai with theft and fraud

2. Dawood formed a gang in Mumbai in the 1970s

3. He left Mumbai and escaped to Dubai in 1986

4. He was the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts

5. Mumbai serial blasts were carried out within connivance with the ISI, Pakistan's intelligence agency

6. The US declared Dawood Ibrahim a terrorist

7. He is alleged to have provided logistic support to terrorists in 2008 Mumbai attacks

8. In 2006, India submitted a list of 38 most wanted terrorists, including Dawood Ibrahim, to Pakistan

9. Dawood enjoys the relationship with terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba