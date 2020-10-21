Dawood Ibrahim’s ancestral property in Ratnagiri to be auctioned on November 10

MUMBAI: Tightening the noose against fugitive gangster and Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, some properties belonging to him in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district will be auctioned on November 10.

According to reports, seven land parcels in his ancestral village in Konkan will be auctioned by the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) authorities on November 10.

Besides, two flats of Dawood’s close aide and ate gangster Iqbal Mirchi will also be auctioned on the same day. The auction of all properties will be supervised by a competent authority, the SFEMA officials said.

According to SAFEMA officials, all properties can be inspected by prospective bidders on November 2.

The application for each property along with the earnest money deposit should reach the SAFEMA office before 4 PM on November 6. All three modes of sale – e-auction, public auction and sealed tenders – would be used for the auction of the properties.

The SAFEMA, which comes under the Finance Ministry, had initially planned to auction all 13 properties of Dawood in the first quarter of this year.

Section 68F of Safema empowers the authority to attach the properties of family members and relatives of the fugitive.

Live TV