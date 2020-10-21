हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dawood Ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim’s ancestral property in Ratnagiri to be auctioned on November 10

Tightening the noose against fugitive gangster and Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, some properties belonging to him in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district will be auctioned on November 10.

Dawood Ibrahim’s ancestral property in Ratnagiri to be auctioned on November 10

MUMBAI: Tightening the noose against fugitive gangster and Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, some properties belonging to him in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district will be auctioned on November 10.

According to reports, seven land parcels in his ancestral village in Konkan will be auctioned by the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) authorities on November 10. 

Besides, two flats of Dawood’s close aide and ate gangster Iqbal Mirchi will also be auctioned on the same day. The auction of all properties will be supervised by a competent authority, the SFEMA officials said.

According to SAFEMA officials, all properties can be inspected by prospective bidders on November 2. 

The application for each property along with the earnest money deposit should reach the SAFEMA office before 4 PM on November 6. All three modes of sale – e-auction, public auction and sealed tenders – would be used for the auction of the properties.

The SAFEMA, which comes under the Finance Ministry, had initially planned to auction all 13 properties of Dawood in the first quarter of this year. 

Section 68F of Safema empowers the authority to attach the properties of family members and relatives of the fugitive.

Live TV

 

Tags:
Dawood IbrahimDawood Ibrahim property auctionRatnagiriSAFEMAMaharashtra
Next
Story

TRP scam: 3 more people arrested by Mumbai police
  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M20S

Politics on arrest of terrorists in West Bengal