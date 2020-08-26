हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dawood Ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim upset over report exposing his relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat

India's most wanted terrorist and 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim is very upset over the Zee News expose of his relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, according to sources. It is learnt that Dawood has started investigating how the information about his relationship Mehwish came out in open?

Picture: Twitter/@MehwishHayat

Mehwish is 27 years younger than Dawood and it is believed that she is the underworld don's biggest weakness at this time. Mehwish is also known as 'Gangster Doll' or 
'Cat' in Pakistan.

Notably, Dawood's relationship with Mehwish first came to light in 2019 when the actress was awarded the 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz', a big civilian honour in Pakistan. The 37-year-old Mehwish was not a known face until a few years ago but she has now become a popular face of Pakistan's media and glamor industry.

Several people had raised questions over the Pakistan's government decision to bestow 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' to Mehwish and it was reported by a web portal that the Pakistani film industry is shocked to know that Mehwish has been given such a big honour.

The web portal reported that whether Mahvish was given the Tamga-e-Imtiaz because she has really done so much work for the film industry or because of her relationship with a Karachi-based powerful person who is very close to ruling Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf party. When Mehwish was trolled after this news, she called it a conspiracy against her.

Mehwish had started her career with an item number and it is said that after this item number she grabbed the attention of Dawood Ibrahim. It is said that Mehwish later got opportunities to work in several big projects due to her closeness with an influential person from Karachi, who is no one but Dawood. The meteroic rise of Mehwish shows that Dawood still maintains a lot of hold in film industry and he can make anyone's career in the glamour industry.

Born on January 6, 1983, Mehwish is known for her roles in Load Wedding, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Actor in Law.

Dawood IbrahimMehwish HayatPakistan
