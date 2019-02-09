हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arth

Day 2 of 'Arth - A Culture Fest': Conversation with Subramaniam Swamy, discussions on activism and faith

The event has a lot for the children too. 

Day 2 of &#039;Arth - A Culture Fest&#039;: Conversation with Subramaniam Swamy, discussions on activism and faith

Want to celebrate the essence of "Indic thought and philosophy", then head to Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts this weekend where a three-day mega cultural festival 'Arth' is being held.

The festival lays its focus on literature, culture, society, music, traditions, history and art. The national leg of the festival is being held in Delhi from 8-10 February. Smaller satellite shows will be hosted in Kolkata and Pune in December and January respectively.

On Day two of the event, discussions are being held on topics like 'Activism via the Arts: Legitimate or Opportunistic?', 'Demystifying Tantra', 'Jaat Na Poocho Sadhu Ki: The Scourge of Caste', Feminism and Tradition: Compatible or at Odds?', 'Alternative Narratives of India's Freedom Struggle', 'Ayodhya & Sabarimala: Where Faith Intersects the Law'. There will also be a conversation with BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy and an address by journalist Arnab Goswami along with a performance by Bombay Bairaag.

The event has a lot for the children too. There will be a session on 'Indic Philosophy for Children by Ushma Williams' for the age group of 8-12-year-olds and 13-17-year-olds. Another session will be on 'Ancient Indian History for Children by Ushma Williams' for the age group of 8-12-year-olds and 13-17-year-olds. There will also be a puppet performance at the event.
 

Those who are interested in the event but are not in Delhi can even watch the live streaming of the event on ZEE5.

Tags:
ArthArth - A Culture FestZEE5
Next
Story

China condemns Prime Minister Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Mobile Reporter: WhatsApp group 'Raju Ki Chaupal' helps people in need