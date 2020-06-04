Day after cyclone Nisarga, rains lash Mumbai; waterlogging in several areas

Mumbai: A day after cyclone Nisarg rumbled through the city, people in Mumbai witnessed a rainy Thursday morning.

Apart from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar also received heavy rains. Due to continous rains, the King's Circle, Sion and other low-lying areas of Mumbai were flooded for a short time.

According to the Meteorological Department, around 50 mm of rainfall was recorded in Coloba and 25 mm in Santacruz, till 8.30 am.

Photo of Kings Circle area of Mumbai city.

The weather department has forecast rain with strong winds for the morning. Mumbai has been cloudy since morning and it is raining intermittently.

Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall near adjoining Alibaug yesterday, is now a depression over west Vidarbha region and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Thursday.

The coastal districts of Palghar and Raigad bore most of the brunt of the storm that brought high wind speeds and heavy downpour.