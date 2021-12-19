हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhilesh Yadav

Day after IT raids on SP leaders, Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi Adityanath govt of tapping phones

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged, "All our telephonic conversations have been heard. This 'anupyogi' chief minister himself listens to the recordings of some people every evening.”

Day after IT raids on SP leaders, Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi Adityanath govt of tapping phones
File Photo

New Delhi: Making a serious accusation against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (December 19) said the BJP leader is “getting his telephones tapped and listening to talks every evening”. 

As per PTI, the SP chief said, "All our telephonic conversations have been heard. This 'anupyogi' chief minister himself listens to the recordings of some people every evening.”

Further, he asked reporters to “remain alert, if you are speaking to me."

Yadav has increased his attack on BJP since Income Tax Department's raids and searches at some SP leaders' offices and residences on Saturday. 

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll formula “UP+Yogi=Upyogi”, Yadav called the UP CM “anupyogi”. 

Slamming the BJP-led government in the state, Yadav said, “Seeing the atmosphere in the state, I can say that the Yogi government will not last. The people have made up their mind for a 'yogya' (able) government. No government could be more 'anupyogi' (useless) than this government, It has ruined Uttar Pradesh.” 

On Saturday, an income tax raid was conducted at the premises of  Akhilesh Yadav's close aide, Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, sources told ANI. The raids were also conducted at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Uttar Pradesh's Mau. 

Questioning the timing of the raids which come a few months ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, the former UP CM said on Saturday, "If they had the information earlier, then why the search agency chose this time, two months prior to polls. It shows that the ED and the CBI will also come to the state to fight the polls." 

(With agency inputs)

Akhilesh YadavUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly electionsBJP
