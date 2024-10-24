Jammu And Kashmir News: Day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a fresh terror attack shook the Union Territory. Terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district on Thursday morning, officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The injured victim was identified as Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore. He received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said. They said Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment. According to initial reports, there was no confirmation whether it was a terror attack.

The latest incident comes days after an attack in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district in which seven people were killed, including six locals and a doctor.

On Wednesday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. During the meeting, the two senior leaders held discussions on ‘crucial matters’ pertaining to the union territory. This was Abdullah’s first visit to New Delhi after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of J&K.

Following the meeting, the National Conference wrote on social media platform X, “Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Many crucial matters related to J&K were discussed."

The meeting comes days after the new J&K Cabinet approved a resolution demanding statehood for J&K. The meeting between the two senior leaders holds importance as it comes at a crucial juncture when terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have started to re-emerge after a pause.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Abdullah arrived in the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various issues and the statehood for J&K. “Omar Abdullah will submit the resolution passed by the J&K Cabinet seeking the restoration of statehood to the Prime Minister during his meeting with him tomorrow,” IANS quoted sources as saying.

The J&K Cabinet headed by Omar Abdullah passed the resolution for restoration of statehood on October 17 and also authorized the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and the Centre. J&K was divided into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh following the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, and remained without an elected government for five years till September 2024, when legislative Assembly elections followed the Lok Sabha elections here.

The National Conference made restoration of Article 370 and statehood to J&K's main electoral plank. NC won 42, BJP 29, Congress 6. PDP 3, CPI (M) 1, Peoples Conference (PC) 1 and Aam Aadmi Party 1 while 7 seats were won by independent candidates.

Congress with six seats has supported the NC government while deciding not to join the government till statehood is restored to J&K. Interestingly, Congress managed to win only one seat from the Jammu division while the party won five seats from the Valley.

Six independents have supported the NC government, while one of them, Satish Sharma, has joined the Omar Abdullah-headed cabinet. Sharma defeated the senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Tara Chand, in the Chamb Assembly constituency of Jammu district.

(With agencies inputs)