Day after PM Narendra Modi’s go local appeal, CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1

Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that that time has come to become vocal for our local products and make these products go global, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (May 13) tweeted that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) canteens will sell only indigenous products from June 1. Shah also said that over 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products.

According to Shah, the call given by PM Modi to make India self-reliant will definitely make India the world leader in the future. Shah also appealed to the people of the country to use the indigenous products as much as they can and also encourage others to buy and consume indigenous products.

The Union Home Minister remarked that coronavirus pandemic is a golden chance to turn crisis into an opportunity and if every Indians will pledge to use indigenous products for next five years then the country will become totally self-reliant.

मैं देश की जनता से भी अपील करता हूं कि आप देश में बने उत्पादों को अधिक से अधिक उपयोग में लायें व अन्य लोगों को भी इसके प्रति प्रोत्साहित करें। हर भारतीय अगर भारत में बने उत्पादों (स्वदेशी) का उपयोग करने का संकल्प ले तो पांच वर्षों में देश का लोकतंत्र आत्मनिर्भर बन सकता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2020

On Tuesday (May 12), PM Modi had said in his address that it is time to become vocal for our local products and make them global.

He added, "Local is the way forward. Help the poor-selling local products. Buy from neighborhood shops, vegetable sellers, and help them grow. Every big international brand was once local. Make Indian products grow big."

PM Modi had also announced a 20 lakh crore "Aatmanirbhar Aarthik Package" to revive India in the post-COVID-19 world. PM Modi also that the package is 10% of India's economy.

The prime minister underlined that the fiscal stimulus is for the workers, labourers, the middle class and the business houses.

PM said that several experts and scientists have said that the virus is going to be part of our lives for a long time. But, it is also important to ensure that our life does not revolve only around it. He exhorted people to work towards their targets while taking precautions like wearing masks and maintaining ‘do gaz doori’.