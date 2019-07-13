close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartarppur talks

Day ahead of Kartarpur talks, Pakistan drops Khalistani separatist from top Sikh body

The Kartarpur talks, which will be held at the Wagah Border on Sunday, will see New Delhi taking up a number of issues  with Pakistan which includes number of visitors that can be allowed, infrastructure, safety and security of pilgrims.

Day ahead of Kartarpur talks, Pakistan drops Khalistani separatist from top Sikh body

New Delhi: Just a day ahead of the second round of India-Pakistan official talks to decide on the modalities of the Kartarpur Corridor, Islamabad has removed a prominent Khalistani separatist Gopal Singh Chawla from the country's top Sikh body.

According to reports, Chawla has been removed from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandak Committee (PSGPC) ahead of the crucial talks between the two sides. 

India had raised serious objections to the presence of Gopal Singh Chawla, a known Khalistani and a close aide of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, and had postponed the second round of Kartarpur talks which were earlier scheduled for April 2, 2019.

 

Live TV

 

PSGPC oversees all the gurudwaras in Pakistan, including the Kartarpur Gurudwara and the corridor. The notification regarding PSGPC members was issued by the Pakistan government late on Friday.

The new notification includes four members from Pakistan's Punjab province, three from northern Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, two from Sindh and one from Balochistan.

On various occasions in past, India has raised its concerns on Khalistani propaganda at Sikh Shrines in Pakistan and, this time, the issue is expected to come up again during the second round of Kartarpur talks.

The Kartarpur talks, which will be held at the Wagah Border on Sunday, will see New Delhi taking up a number of issues with Pakistan which includes the number of visitors that can be allowed, infrastructure, safety and security of pilgrims.

The meeting is scheduled to begin around 9 AM and is expected to conclude around 1 PM with both sides holding separate press conferences after the talks. 

The Indian delegation will be led by SCL Das, Joint Secretary (Internal Security) in MHA and Joint Secretary (PAI-Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) MEA, Deepak Mittal while Pakistani side will be represented by Director-General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal.

Tags:
Kartarppur talksKartarpur corridorIndia-Pakistan Kartarpur talksKhalistani separatist Gopal Singh Chawla
Next
Story

Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets 'was amazing': French Air Force's Chief of Staff

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa