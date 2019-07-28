Day ahead of trust vote, 14 Karnataka rebel MLAs disqualified by Speaker

BENGALURU: In a major development, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh on Sunday said that 14 rebel Congress-JDS legislators, who had earlier resigned from the assembly, have been disqualified.

''13 MLAs (Congress-JDS MLAs) have been disqualified,'' The Karnataka Speaker said while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

Minutes later, he informed that another rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil has also been disqualified.

A total of 14 MLAs including Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, H Vishwanath, ST Somashekhar have been disqualified, he added.

#UPDATE Karnataka Speaker also disqualifies another rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil. Total of 14 MLAs including Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, H Vishwanath, ST Somashekhar disqualified https://t.co/pLyZJkOMiw — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

The rebel Congress-JDS MLAs were disqualified a day ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly on Monday.

While speaking to the reporters, the Karnataka Speaker alleged that he was being pressurised and pushed into a sea of depression.

''Where have we reached? The way I am being pressurised to deal with the situation (recent political developments in Karnataka) being a Speaker... all these things have pushed me into a sea of depression,'' Ramesh said.

The Speaker further said that the newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked him to oversee vote of confidence on Monday.

''BS Yediyurappa has asked me to oversee vote of confidence tomorrow (Monday). The Finance bill is set to lapse on July 31. I appeal to all MLAs to appear for the session for the confidence motion,'' he added.