Days After Quitting SP, Swami Prasad Maurya Launches 'Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party

NEW DELHI: Barely three days after resigning from the Samajwadi Party, Swami Prasad Maurya launched a new political entity, the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, signalling a significant shift in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape. The announcement took place at a grand event held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, where Maurya's supporters gathered in large numbers to express their commitment to advocating for the rights of Dalits and backward communities.

Former Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya launches 'Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party' in Delhi



"We will strengthen the INDI alliance to remove BJP. We will talk to their leaders. To make sure that BJP is defeated, I am ready to make all sacrifices if needed." pic.twitter.com/3C9jkYnUXh — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

Mission Against BJP: Maurya

Addressing the crowd, Maurya articulated his party's mission to strengthen the INDIA alliance to challenge the BJP's dominance. He emphasized the need to engage with other political leaders to ensure the BJP's defeat, demonstrating his readiness to make any necessary sacrifices. ''We will strengthen the INDIA alliance to remove BJP. We will talk to their leaders. To make sure that BJP is defeated, I am ready to make all sacrifices if needed," Maurya said on the occasion.

Maurya's sudden departure from the Samajwadi Party, accompanied by his resignation from the party membership and his position as a Member of the Legislative Council, stemmed from allegations of discrimination within the party.

Political analysts speculate that Maurya's move could significantly impact the Samajwadi Party's electoral prospects, particularly in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Revival Of Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party

While the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, founded in 2013 by Saheb Singh Dhangar, initially struggled to make a mark in electoral politics, Maurya's leadership is expected to rejuvenate the party and potentially challenge Akhilesh Yadav's influence.

In his resignation letters addressed to the Chairman of the State Legislative Council and Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya cited moral grounds for his decision, stating his resignation from both the Legislative Council membership and the Samajwadi Party's primary membership.

Akhilesh Yadav's wife and SP MP Dimple Yadav expressed gratitude for Maurya's contributions to the party, highlighting the support extended to him despite electoral setbacks. Shivpal Singh Yadav acknowledged Maurya's decision as a matter of personal conscience, indicating a degree of uncertainty within the Samajwadi Party regarding the motives behind Maurya's resignation.

Maurya's Political Journey

Maurya's political trajectory, marked by shifts between various parties, reflects the volatile nature of Uttar Pradesh's political landscape. His journey from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party and now to the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party underscores the dynamic alliances and realignments characterizing the state's politics.