DCI President Dr Dibyendu Mazumder's election cancelled as it was found illegal and invalid

New Delhi: The government on Monday (November 9) cancelled the election of the president of Dental Council of India (DCI), Dr Dibyendu Mazumder, as it was found to be illegal and invalid. Dr Mazumder ceased to be the DCI president with immediate effect, according to the order.

The order came in view of the complaints received under Section 5 of the Dentists Act, 1948 in respect of Dr Dibyendu Mazumder's election held on December 15, 2019. The government had constituted a two-member committee to enquire into the complaints and give its report to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The committee, after due enquiry, including examination of records and affording an opportunity of hearing to Dr Dibyendu Mazumder, submitted its report to the ministry on September 4, 2020, holding that the nomination of Dr Dibyendu Mazumder under Clause (d) of Section 3 of the Act as a member of DCI is illegal on account of his attaining the age of 65 years on July 9, 2019.

The committee also noted that the provisional list of members eligible for voting was published on October 29, 2019, and no revision/amendment appears to have been made in this electoral roll for the election scheduled for 15th December 2019.

After careful consideration and examination of the committee report, the ministry concluded that the membership of Dr Dibyendu Mazumder under Clause (d) of Section 3 of the Dentists Act, 1948 is illegal; and there was illegality in the electoral roll used for the election of DCI President held on 15.12.2019, since certain members were nominated to DCI after the date of publishing of electoral roll on October 29, 2019.

The Vice President of DCI is given the charge of the President. The fresh election for DCI president would be held soon.