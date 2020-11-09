हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dental Council of India

DCI President Dr Dibyendu Mazumder's election cancelled as it was found illegal and invalid

The order came in view of the complaints received against the election of Dr Dibyendu Mazumder's held on December 15, 2019. 

DCI President Dr Dibyendu Mazumder&#039;s election cancelled as it was found illegal and invalid
Image courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: The government on Monday (November 9) cancelled the election of the president of Dental Council of India (DCI), Dr Dibyendu Mazumder, as it was found to be illegal and invalid. Dr Mazumder ceased to be the DCI president with immediate effect, according to the order.

The order came in view of the complaints received under Section 5 of the Dentists Act, 1948 in respect of Dr Dibyendu Mazumder's election held on December 15, 2019. The government had constituted a two-member committee to enquire into the complaints and give its report to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.  

The committee, after due enquiry, including examination of records and affording an opportunity of hearing to Dr Dibyendu Mazumder, submitted its report to the ministry on September 4, 2020, holding that the nomination of Dr Dibyendu Mazumder under Clause (d) of Section 3 of the Act as a member of DCI is illegal on account of his attaining the age of 65 years on July 9, 2019.

The committee also noted that the provisional list of members eligible for voting was published on October 29, 2019, and no revision/amendment appears to have been made in this electoral roll for the election scheduled for 15th December 2019.

After careful consideration and examination of the committee report, the ministry concluded that the membership of Dr Dibyendu Mazumder under Clause (d) of Section 3 of the Dentists Act, 1948 is illegal; and there was illegality in the electoral roll used for the election of DCI President held on 15.12.2019, since certain members were nominated to DCI after the date of publishing of electoral roll on October 29, 2019. 

The Vice President of DCI is given the charge of the President. The fresh election for DCI president would be held soon. 

Tags:
Dental Council of IndiaDCI President
Next
Story

Will CBSE conduct Class 10, 12 board exams in 2021 earlier than expected? Here’s what students should know
  • 85,53,657Confirmed
  • 1,26,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT43S

Video: COVID-19 vaccine's efficacy rate above 90%, claims Pfizer in first interim analysis from Phase 3 study