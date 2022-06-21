DDA Jobs 2022: Apply for over 270 posts at dda.gov.in- check details here
DDA Jobs 2022: Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in till July 10, 2022
- Opening date and time for online application registration: June 11, 2022
- Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at official website
- The DDA Exam will be held between September 1 and 30, 2022
DDA Jobs 2022: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for Programmer, Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical), and other positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at dda.gov.in, the DDA's official website. The deadline to apply online is July 10, 2022. The DDA Exam will be held between September 1 and 30, 2022, by the Delhi Development Authority. The organization will fill 279 positions as a result of this recruitment drive. On June 11, 2022, the registration process began.
DDA Jobs 2022: Important Dates
- Opening date and time for online application registration: June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM)
- Last date and time for online application registration and payment of application fee: July 10, 2022 (6:00 PM)
- Online examination tentative schedule: September 1 to 30, 2022
DDA Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive will fill 279 vacancies out of which 220 posts are Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 posts are for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 vacancies are for the Planning Assistant, 2 posts are for programmer, 6 posts are for Junior Translator, and 1 post is for Assistant Director (Landscape).
DDA Recruitment 2022 official notification, download here
DDA Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the positions listed above can learn more about the educational requirements and the selection process by reading the official notification.
DDA Recruitment 2022, direct link to apply here
DDA Jobs 2022: Steps to apply online
- Visit the Delhi Development Authority's official website at dda.gov.in.
- Click on the 'Jobs' section on the homepage.
- Now select the "Direct Recruitment 2022: Link to Online Application Form" option.
- Create an account on the portal.
- Complete the application form
- Make payment for the application fee.
- Download the application form and print it out for future use.
