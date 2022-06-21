DDA Jobs 2022: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for Programmer, Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical), and other positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at dda.gov.in, the DDA's official website. The deadline to apply online is July 10, 2022. The DDA Exam will be held between September 1 and 30, 2022, by the Delhi Development Authority. The organization will fill 279 positions as a result of this recruitment drive. On June 11, 2022, the registration process began.

DDA Jobs 2022: Important Dates

Opening date and time for online application registration: June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM)

Last date and time for online application registration and payment of application fee: July 10, 2022 (6:00 PM)

Online examination tentative schedule: September 1 to 30, 2022

DDA Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will fill 279 vacancies out of which 220 posts are Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 posts are for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 vacancies are for the Planning Assistant, 2 posts are for programmer, 6 posts are for Junior Translator, and 1 post is for Assistant Director (Landscape).

DDA Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the positions listed above can learn more about the educational requirements and the selection process by reading the official notification.

DDA Jobs 2022: Steps to apply online