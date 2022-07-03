DDA recruitment 2022: Apply for JE and various posts Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in, direct link here
Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in till July 10, 2022, scroll down for eligibility details and direct link to apply.
- The last date to apply for the posts in Delhi Development Authority is July 10, 2022
- The recruitment drive will fill 279 vacancies in DDA
DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer, Planning Assistant and various other posts in the organisation. The recruitment drive will fill 279 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in. The application process has begun on June 11 and the last date to apply for the posts is July 10, 2022.
DDA recruitment 2022: Important dates
Starting of online application- June 11
Last day to apply- July 10, 2022
The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 30, 2022.
DDA recruitment 2022: vacancy details
The recruitment drive will fill 279 vacancies out of which 220 posts are Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 posts are for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 vacancies are for the Planning Assistant, 2 posts are for programmer, 6 posts are for Junior Translator, and 1 post is for Assistant Director (Landscape). ALSO READ- Hurry! Last days to apply for Agniveervayu posts in IAF, get direct link here
DDA recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
The eligibility criteria vz. educational qualification, age limit, experience etc. is different for various posts. Students can check the minimum required eligibility for various posts through the Detailed Notification.
DDA recruitment 2022: Application fee
The application fee for all categories is Rs 1000/-
SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen/Female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. ALSO READ- Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy Agniveer registration begins, direct link to apply here
DDA recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
Step1: Visit the official website at dda.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Jobs” tab
Step 3: Click on “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form.”
DDA Recruitment: Direct Link To Apply
Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process
Step 5: Entre the required details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference
