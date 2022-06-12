हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DDA Recruitment 2022

DDA recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for JE and other posts at dda.gov.in, check details here

Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in till July 10, 2022.

DDA recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for JE and other posts at dda.gov.in, check details here

DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the notification for the application for the recruitment of Junior Engineer, Planning Assistant and various other posts. The application process has begun on June 11. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is July 10, 2022.

DDA recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting of online application- June 11

Last day to apply- July 10, 2022

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 30, 2022.

DDA recruitment 2022: vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill 279 vacancies out of which 220 posts are Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 posts are for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 vacancies are for the Planning Assistant, 2 posts are for programmer, 6 posts are for Junior Translator, and 1 post is for Assistant Director (Landscape).

DDA recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria vz. educational qualification, age limit, experience etc. is different for various posts. Students can check the minimum required eligibility for various posts through the Detailed Notification.

DDA recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee for all categories is Rs 1000/-

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen/Female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

DDA recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step1: Visit the official website at dda.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on  the “Jobs” tab

Step 3: Click on “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form.” 

Direct Link To Apply

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Entre the required details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DDA Recruitment 2022DDA RecruitmentRecruitment 2022Government jobsjob alert
Next
Story

'Hang Nupur Sharma': Asaduddin Owaisi distances himself from AIMIM MP's remarks, says THIS

Must Watch

PT13M45S

Bulldozer to run at Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed's house today