DDA RECRUITMENT 2022

DDA recruitment 2022: Vacancies at Delhi Development Authority, apply for various posts at dda.gov.in, check details here

Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in till July 10, 2022.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
  • The recruitment drive will fill 279 vacancies in Delhi Development Authority
  • SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen/Female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee

DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the notification for the application for the recruitment of Junior Engineer, Planning Assistant and various other posts. The application process has begun on June 11. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is July 10, 2022.

DDA recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting of online application- June 11

Last day to apply- July 10, 2022

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 30, 2022.

DDA recruitment 2022: vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill 279 vacancies out of which 220 posts are Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 posts are for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 vacancies are for the Planning Assistant, 2 posts are for programmer, 6 posts are for Junior Translator, and 1 post is for Assistant Director (Landscape).

DDA recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria vz. educational qualification, age limit, experience etc. is different for various posts. Students can check the minimum required eligibility for various posts through the Detailed Notification.

DDA recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee for all categories is Rs 1000/-

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen/Female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

DDA recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step1: Visit the official website at dda.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on  the “Jobs” tab

Step 3: Click on “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form.” 

DDA Recruitment: Direct Link To Apply

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Entre the required details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

