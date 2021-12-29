DDMA meeting: Yellow alert to continue in Delhi, no new restriction for now

New Delhi: The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday (December 29) decided to continue ‘yellow alert’ under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital amid a worrying rise in COVID-19 cases.

No new restrictions have been imposed even after Delhi on Tuesday registered a massive spike in daily COVID-19 infections with 496 new cases, while the positivity rate increased to 0.89 percent.

A virtual meeting of DDMA chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was held today to assess the preparedness in the wake of a possible third wave.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary, several important officers of the Health Department, National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) Chairman, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul were also preset during the meeting.

The DDMA decided that a call on further restrictions will be taken in the coming days in view of the occupancy of hospital beds.

The next alert (L-2) is 'Amber' which will come into force if the positivity rate rises above one per cent or new cases reach 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reach 700.

Under the current yellow alert in Delhi, cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions have been closed, Delhi metro train and buses will run at 50% seating capacity, shops in malls and shopping complexes will open based on an odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM, restaurants will function with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm, bars can operate with 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm, private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

In accordance with 'Level-1' alert under the GRAP, Delhi has also imposed a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

(With agency inputs)

