Delhi Metro

Yellow Alert: Delhi Metro to run with 50% seating. Other details here

Amid Yellow Alert in Delhi, the Delhi Metro rail has announced that trains will run with 50% seating capacity, with no passenger allowed to ply standing in coaches.

Yellow Alert: Delhi Metro to run with 50% seating. Other details here

Amid Yellow Alert in Delhi, the Delhi Metro rail has announced that trains will run with 50% seating capacity, with no passenger allowed to ply standing in coaches. The entry into stations too will be regulated. The entry  to station gates will be restricted to ensure compliance with the guidelines, the DMRC said in a statement today.

This is a developing story

 

