हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Deadline to finalise Assam NRC not to be extended beyond July 31: Supreme Court

The top court also said that the upcoming general election and exercise of NRC should not be affected, and asked the competent authorities to sit together to plan them.

Deadline to finalise Assam NRC not to be extended beyond July 31: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday made it clear that the exercise of making the final report of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has to be completed by the July 31, 2019 deadline.

The top court also said that the upcoming general election and exercise of NRC should not be affected, and asked the competent authorities to sit together to plan them.

The apex court asked chief secretary of Assam government, secretary of Election Commission and the NRC coordinator in the state to hold a meeting to decide how the officials have to be accommodated for the two exercises.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Assam, will ensure that the meeting is held within seven days.

The outcome of the meeting will be informed to the apex court on February 5, when the matter will be taken again to the bench.

Tags:
AssamNRCNRC deadlineAssam NRCSupreme Court
Next
Story

Meghalaya mine mishap: Body of one miner recovered; postmortem to take place

Must Watch

Maruti WagonR 2019 launched in India, price starts at Rs 4.19 lakh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close