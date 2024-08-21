Deadly Explosion At Andhra Pradesh Pharma Unit: Two Killed, Several Injured

At least two workers lost their lives, and several others were injured in a fire caused by an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at Essensia Company in the Achutapuram SEZ when a reactor exploded. Those injured in the explosion were transported to Anakapalle NTR Hospital and a nearby private hospital for medical care.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the explosion and subsequent fire broke out during the lunch break at Escientia, a pharmaceutical company located in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone, which houses several pharma companies. "15 people injured in reactor explosion incident at a company in Atchutapuram SEZ. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment," said Deepika, SP, Anakapalle.

An official from the Atchutapuram Police Station confirmed that two workers from the nearby Rambilli mandal succumbed to burn injuries, while several others sustained serious burns. Some of the injured were taken to NTR District Hospital in Anakapalle, with others being transferred to hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

Dozens of fire engines from Anakapalle and surrounding areas quickly responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. However, officials noted that thick smoke in the area was hindering rescue efforts. The company, which employs over 1,000 workers, is one of the largest pharmaceutical firms in the SEZ.

This marks the third reactor explosion in the Atchutapuram SEZ. On July 17, a blast at Vasantha Chemicals resulted in the death of a 44-year-old migrant worker from Odisha.