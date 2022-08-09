Nothing can be said when and what happens in Bihar politics! According to sources, there is speculation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is trying to break the alliance with the BJP and join the Grand Alliance. In such a situation, along with the finalization of the deal with Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the formula of the coalition government has been decided. According to the information, Tejashwi Yadav has asked for the Home Ministry. It is also being told that the preparations for the new government in Bihar have been completed.

According to sources, the Congress can get three ministers. It is being told that Madan Mohan Jha can also become a minister. Whereas the leaders of the Left can also join the cabinet. Meanwhile, MLAs have started arriving for the meeting of JDU and RJD. MLAs have not been allowed to carry phones in the RJD meeting. All MLAs have been asked to keep the phones out. The party leaders who are going to Tejashwi's house are being stopped at the gate and asked to give mobile phone to their staffs.

Amidst the changing developments in Bihar, a news is also coming out that the BJP high command has contacted Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. BJP says that Nitish Kumar is not trustworthy, so RJD should not go with Them.

The JDU and BJP, which have been ally of each other since the 1990s, have differed in recent times on issues such as the Agneepath scheme, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers. Although JDU supported NDA candidates in the presidential and vice-presidential elections, Nitish Kumar was absent in many programs related to these. On Sunday, the CM did not attend the meeting of the NITI Aayog. Now it has to be seen that when JDU and BJP break their silence amid speculations of political deadlock, all eyes are now on it.